Ambarella Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,900 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 2,552 call options.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $276,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,764.48. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $355,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 783,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,305,371.78. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,596. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

