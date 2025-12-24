Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 23,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 182,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Jade Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Jade Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $778.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.