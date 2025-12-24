Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Up 13.6% – What’s Next?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 282,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 157,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Up 22.7%

The company has a market cap of C$32.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

