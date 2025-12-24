BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 223,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,702,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $757.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 87.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

