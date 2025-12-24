Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.5350. 465,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,975,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,182 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,634,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $16,620,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 128.4% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,629,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,807 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

