John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $31.3050. 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

See Also

