Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 80,600 shares.The stock last traded at $87.9950 and had previously closed at $84.27.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter worth $66,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.
The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.
