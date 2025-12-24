Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.61. Cannae shares last traded at $15.8010, with a volume of 9,464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Cannae alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cannae

Cannae Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $784.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 108.39%.Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,491,000 after acquiring an additional 173,380 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 228,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.