Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 276 shares.The stock last traded at $176.8250 and had previously closed at $184.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Formula Systems (1985) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.