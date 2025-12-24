Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 13,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

