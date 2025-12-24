UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.98. UiPath shares last traded at $17.0610, with a volume of 9,731,490 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,748,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,064,166.65. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 635,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,785,909.45. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,125,650 shares of company stock valued at $33,618,212. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,847,000 after buying an additional 2,251,434 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in UiPath by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

