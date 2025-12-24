Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.63. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1,133,744 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $104.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after buying an additional 667,199 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,679,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,633,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

