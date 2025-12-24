Comparing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enphase Energy 13 12 5 0 1.73

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -239.69% -111.53% Enphase Energy 12.93% 25.67% 7.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $40,000.00 388.02 -$9.13 million ($2.92) -1.53 Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 3.18 $102.66 million $1.45 22.31

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

