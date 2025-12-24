Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $43.16. Swiss Re shares last traded at $42.0150, with a volume of 988 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance?linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.