Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.76. Orkla Asa shares last traded at $11.5275, with a volume of 2,023 shares trading hands.

Orkla Asa Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

