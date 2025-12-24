TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.75. TDK shares last traded at $14.1350, with a volume of 19,994 shares trading hands.

TDK Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

