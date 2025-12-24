Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Redwire shares last traded at $7.7840, with a volume of 3,535,636 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Price Performance

Insider Activity at Redwire

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

In other news, CAO Chris Edmunds purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,627.86. This represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Futch acquired 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $100,334.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,436.80. This represents a 26.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,065 shares of company stock worth $330,047. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 440.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.