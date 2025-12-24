Critical Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Livento Group and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Star Equity 2 1 1 0 1.75

Star Equity has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Equity is more favorable than Livento Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Livento Group and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84% Star Equity -3.22% -2.33% -1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Star Equity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 2.56 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Star Equity $140.06 million 0.27 -$4.77 million ($1.58) -6.94

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Volatility and Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Livento Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

