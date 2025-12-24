Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.3544, but opened at $1.30. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $1.3410, with a volume of 581 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

