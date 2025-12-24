Comparing Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) and Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 35.83% 23.82% 21.89% Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $317.72 million 11.54 $108.84 million $4.55 28.13 Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Yulong Eco-Materials

(Get Free Report)

EV Biologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. The company was formerly known as Yulong Eco-Materials Limited and changed its name to EV Biologics, Inc. in August 2020. EV Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.