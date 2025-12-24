Anthony Wamsteker Buys 177,737 Shares of Praemium (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wamsteker purchased 177,737 shares of Praemium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 per share, with a total value of A$136,857.49.
Praemium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Praemium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Praemium
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.