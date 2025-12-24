Anthony Wamsteker Buys 177,737 Shares of Praemium (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wamsteker purchased 177,737 shares of Praemium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 per share, with a total value of A$136,857.49.

Praemium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Praemium alerts:

Praemium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisors and wealth management solutions by seamless digital platform experience in Australia and internationally. The company offers technology solutions, such as reporting, online business management, digital engagement, tax and corporate actions, and investment governance. It also offers product solutions, which includes private wealth, investments and superannuation, software licensing, and third party administrations. In addition, it provides managed accounts platform that includes virtual managed accounts and virtual managed accounts administration service.

Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.