Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider David Collins acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 per share, with a total value of A$540,000.00.
David Collins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 21st, David Collins bought 640,167 shares of Paragon Care stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of A$187,568.93.
- On Monday, October 20th, David Collins purchased 105,114 shares of Paragon Care stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$29,011.46.
Paragon Care Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Paragon Care Company Profile
Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.
