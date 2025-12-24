Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLUGet Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

VSLU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,983. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

