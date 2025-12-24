Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.4250, with a volume of 4300597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 38.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,279,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,036,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 221,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,458,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 298,106 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 1,264,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

