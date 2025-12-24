State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.80 and last traded at $131.96, with a volume of 37036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

State Street Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,862,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 246,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in State Street by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 42,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

