Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 528% compared to the average daily volume of 1,114 put options.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.