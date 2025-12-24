Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $88.7550, with a volume of 14358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.20.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

