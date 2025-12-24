Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.10 and last traded at $156.28, with a volume of 1850605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.13.

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.40.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Strategy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategy in the second quarter worth $1,203,062,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

