Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.2950, with a volume of 324894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Taboola.com Trading Up 3.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $496.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.57 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,568,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,392,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,283,498.80. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres sold 6,387,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $23,442,668.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812,509 shares of company stock worth $25,048,341. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

