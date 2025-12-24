Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.4220, with a volume of 88355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paladin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.05 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paladin Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company's securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

