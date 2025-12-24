Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 9545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

See Also

