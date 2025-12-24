ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 57.8% increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SKYU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.43.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

