ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2025

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 57.8% increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SKYU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.43.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.