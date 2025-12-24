Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 41.8% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 77,872.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,479,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 15,962.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561,280 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,932,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,175,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 4,201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 657,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 641,848 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

