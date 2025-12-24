RAM Essential Services Property Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.69.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

