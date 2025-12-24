RAM Essential Services Property Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.69.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RAM Essential Services Property Fund
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.