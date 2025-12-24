Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 93.0% increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

