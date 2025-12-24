Level Financial Advisors Invests $638,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $622.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.38. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

