Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 18.2% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $681.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

