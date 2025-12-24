CTS Corporation (CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 23rd

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 0.7%

CTS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 4,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. CTS has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

CTS Company Profile

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.92%. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.