Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.85.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:TEL opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.