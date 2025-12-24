Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after buying an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after buying an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 1,502.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,778 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $187,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

