UBS Group Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

