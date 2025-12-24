Plancorp LLC Sells 138,531 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,603,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,531 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.8% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $408,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

