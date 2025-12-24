Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $182.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.5625.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,487,720,000 after buying an additional 180,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $185.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

