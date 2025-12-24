Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $210.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.7857.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TRGP opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

