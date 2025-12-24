Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2.44 and last traded at GBX 2.39. 86,197,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,933% from the average session volume of 1,428,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19.

Specifically, insider Clive Whiley bought 42,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. Also, insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

