Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342,789 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $829,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.