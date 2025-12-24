American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.24% of American Water Works worth $65,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AWK opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

