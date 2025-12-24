IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 24,008 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $77,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a “Buy” after management meetings in South Korea and raised its confidence in Palantir’s AI adoption and commercial pipeline; that institutional support is a clear near?term positive for the stock. BofA Reiterates Buy

BofA reiterated a “Buy” after management meetings in South Korea and raised its confidence in Palantir’s AI adoption and commercial pipeline; that institutional support is a clear near?term positive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Accenture formed a new AI partnership with Palantir to accelerate enterprise deployments — a strategic commercial channel that can accelerate AIP adoption and recurring revenue. Accenture Partnership

Accenture formed a new AI partnership with Palantir to accelerate enterprise deployments — a strategic commercial channel that can accelerate AIP adoption and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Big government/military deals were highlighted (including recent large U.S. Army/Navy awards cited in coverage), reinforcing Palantir’s sticky ARR profile and “land?and?expand” potential. Contract visibility is supporting investor confidence. Military Deals & AI Scrutiny

Big government/military deals were highlighted (including recent large U.S. Army/Navy awards cited in coverage), reinforcing Palantir’s sticky ARR profile and “land?and?expand” potential. Contract visibility is supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and bullish analyst price targets (several firms with targets around $200+, some higher) are backing the rally — filings show major funds adding large PLTR positions, which can sustain momentum. Quiver Quant Views

Institutional accumulation and bullish analyst price targets (several firms with targets around $200+, some higher) are backing the rally — filings show major funds adding large PLTR positions, which can sustain momentum. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets argue Palantir is becoming core AI infrastructure (AIP adoption, commercial growth, government ARR) — bullish thesis but assumes execution continues. MarketBeat: 3 Reasons

MarketBeat and other outlets argue Palantir is becoming core AI infrastructure (AIP adoption, commercial growth, government ARR) — bullish thesis but assumes execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/peer comparisons (C3.ai, Oracle, etc.) highlight that Palantir is well?positioned in enterprise AI but faces differentiated execution paths — useful context for longer?term positioning. C3.ai vs Palantir

Analyst/peer comparisons (C3.ai, Oracle, etc.) highlight that Palantir is well?positioned in enterprise AI but faces differentiated execution paths — useful context for longer?term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly sold his Palantir stake and reallocated to other sectors — a high?profile sale that can rattle sentiment among momentum traders. Druckenmiller Sold PLTR

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly sold his Palantir stake and reallocated to other sectors — a high?profile sale that can rattle sentiment among momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry and other commentators have flagged valuation risks and made bearish calls on the name — coverage suggests downside scenarios if growth cools or multiple compresses. Michael Burry Warning

Michael Burry and other commentators have flagged valuation risks and made bearish calls on the name — coverage suggests downside scenarios if growth cools or multiple compresses. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and frequent sales by executives have been highlighted repeatedly — this raises governance/flow questions that can pressure sentiment during pullbacks. Insider Selling Data

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.23, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.