Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,481 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average is $320.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.