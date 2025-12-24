Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.09. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

